US town submerged by catastrophic flooding captured in drone footage

Drone footage captures flood devastation in the town of Ludlow, Vermont, after major, slow-moving storms dumped months of rain on the region in a matter of days.

Video shared by @HenrysWeatherChannel on Tuesday 11 July shows houses, businesses and roads submerged by floodwater.

The US state is now beginning the long and gruelling clean-up from the catastrophic weather event.

“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Vermont governor Phil Scott said on Wednesday.

Communities in upstate New York, particularly in the Hudson Valley, have also been devastated by flooding in recent days.