Utah lawmaker caught on police bodycam attempting to stop son’s arrest

A Utah lawmaker has been caught on camera trying to stop the arrest of his son.

San Juan County commissioner Bruce Adams can be heard in this bodycam footage telling the officers to "turn him loose."

Adams alleged that the warrant used to arrest his son was "false," before threatening to sue the county sheriff over the arrest.

He also cursed at the police officers during the post-Thanksgiving incident after Kenneth Adams was jailed.

