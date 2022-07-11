Vigil held for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

A vigil is being held for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on 8 July.

Mr Abe was fatally shot while speaking at a campaign event in Nara, southern Japan.

Police apprehended a suspect at the scene who appeared to have used a homemade weapon in the attack.

Mr Abe’s loss has been mourned around the world with world leaders including former President Barak Obama leading tributes.

A funeral for Mr Abe will be held in Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple on 12 July.

