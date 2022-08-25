Tomato flu in India: What is it and how does it spread?

The rise of tomato flu in India has prompted the country’s government to issue an advisory to all of its 28 states.

Tomato flu, named for its symptom of red blisters that come to resemble tomatoes, is a variant of the Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

Scientists are still seeking to identify the exact nature of the virus, which has been reported in over 82 children under five years old in India.

The sickness is non-lethal and heals spontaneously without treatment.

This video explains the symptoms of the influenza, and how it spreads.

