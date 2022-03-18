Putin defends Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in rare public appearance at rally

Vladimir Putin defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine as he made a rare public appearance at a huge rally in Moscow on Friday.

The event, inside the Luzhniki Stadium, marked the eighth anniversary of the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

During a speech, the Russian president told the crowd that his nation had “not had unity like this for a long time”.

He claimed that the “main reason” for the military operation in Ukraine is to “end the suffering and genocide of people” in the Donbass region.

