Satellite imagery captures huge volcanic eruption in Russia

Satellite imagery has captured the volcanic eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula, in Russia.

The Shiveluch volcano erupted just after midnight and reached its climax six hours later, sending out a cloud of ash over an area of 108,000 square kilometres, according to the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey.

Villages have been carpeted in drifts of grey ash almost 10 centimetres deep, according to Reuters.

Lava flows have been pouring down the side of the volcano, melting snow and prompting a mudflow warning.

