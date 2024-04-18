Northern Lights shine over Iceland’s erupting volcano in stunning timelapse footage

A stunning timelapse video shows the Northern Lights shining over an erupting volcano in southwestern Iceland.

The current eruption, now ongoing for 28 days, became officially the second longest of the seven that have occurred in the last three years, after the six-month-long 2021 Fagradalsfjall eruption.

It occurred near the fishing town of Grindavik, about 30 miles southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital, sending lava towards the community that is home to 3,800 people.

Just one crater is erupting at the moment and the active lava flow is confined close to the volcanic cone, far from any infrastructure.