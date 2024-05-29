Watch: Iceland volcano erupts shooting bright orange lava into the air

A volcano in Iceland has erupted for the fifth time since December, spewing bright orange lava into the air.

The outburst happened on Wednesday (29 May) on the Reykjanes peninsula, home to some 30,000 people, just south of the capital Reykjavik.

The dramatic event marks the fifth “alarming” volcanic eruption in five months along the Reykjavik peninsula, nearby the abandoned town of Grindavik.

The eruption began in the early afternoon following a series of earthquakes north of Grindavik.

Lava was shooting around 50 metres into the sky from a fissure that is roughly one kilometre long, the Met Office said.