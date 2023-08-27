This resurfaced clip shows Wagner leader Yvegeny Prigozhin state a plane “will fall apart in the air” as he compared Russia’s trajectory in the war.

The 40-second clip, which has resurfaced on social media, has sparked conspiracy theories about his death, as Russian officials confirmed he had died in the crash on Wednesday.

In the video taken from an interview originally published on April 29 with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, Prigozhin said he would rather be killed than lie to his country and talked about a plane disintegrating in the sky.