Moment ex-rugby captain turned drug dealer crashes BMW after 140mph police chase

A former rugby captain turned drug dealer led officers on a 140mph pursuit along the M56, dramatic dashcam footage shows.

Maredudd Francis, 31, of Coed Aben, Wrexham, an ex-player for Welsh rugby union team RGC, was found to have over £320,000 worth of class A and B drugs in his Wrexham home.

He threw drugs out of his car window as he tried to evade police during a chase.

Francis only stopped after crashing his BMW into another vehicle.

He was jailed for four years today following a sentencing at Mold Crown Court.

Francis had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possessing criminal property.