Moment driver in stolen car rams head-on into police motorcyclist

A driver rammed head-on into a police motorcyclist in Southampton, shocking dashcam footage shows.

Marvin Geddes, 33, of Epping Close, Southampton, crashed into PC Derek Hearn at speed while the officer was involved in pursuit of the Honda Civic.

Geddes did not stay at the scene and sped off before colliding with a Peugeot.

He abandoned his Honda and fled the scene on foot.

The Honda was later confirmed to have been stolen.

Geddes was handed a 48-month sentence on Friday (10 January) after previously pleading guilty to attempting to cause actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.