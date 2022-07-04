Warwick Davis shares devastating sepsis story as he urges awareness of illness

Warwick Davis earlier this year shared devasting sepsis stories as he urged awareness of the illness in a charity video.

The actor detailed the tales of many survivors, who believed their symptoms were related to common issues like hayfever and colds.

The illness is one Davis himself has first-hand experience with, having revealed his wife was diagnosed in 2019.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (4 July), the Harry Potter star once again urged fans not to “overlook” sepsis, saying it can “affect anyone” as he shared a recent article on the topic.

