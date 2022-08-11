Independent TV
Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours
The father of a nine-month-old baby blocked in a Thames Water worker after his family was left without water for more than 36 hours.
Chris Oxley filmed the moment he took action after his request for a manager to be contacted was “rudely” refused by the worker, who allegedly swore at him.
Footage recorded by Oxley at the scene in High Wycombe on Wednesday (9 August) shows the worker’s van blocked by his two cars.
Oxley said on Thursday morning that he had reached 62 hours with no supply.
