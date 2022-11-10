Passenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member

A passenger shouted at and threatened Singapore Airlines staff, demanding that they give him water on a flight.

Footage shows a blonde man in a cap calling a staff member a “f****** idiot” and telling him to “f*** off.”

“Why you don’t give me f****** water, you f****** idiot?” the passenger says.

The man also imitates a member of cabin crew trying to calm him down, and overexaggerates the words “agua, water,” implying that the other staff member does not understand him.

