Police issue Public Order Act to remove Pro-Palestine protesters in Waterloo station

Around 100 pro-Palestinian protesters have been removed from Waterloo station in London after holding a sit-in demonstration demanding a ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday, 18 November.

Footage shows police officers handing out Section 14a notices to the protesters, which prohibits protests in London's train stations under the Public Order Act 1986.

Police officers surrounded the protesters before they were escorted from the train station.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said at least five protesters had been arrested following the protest, and no train services were affected.