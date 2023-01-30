Moment huge lightning bolt strikes Sydney sky captured on dashcam

Dashcam footage captures the moment a huge bolt of lightning cut across Sydney skies during a nighttime storm on 3 January.

Bhagirathsinh Sisodiya was driving home through the city’s suburbs when he witnessed the spectacle down Hawkesbury Road in Westmead.

The slowed-down video captures the strike frame-by-frame as the fork of electricity flashes right to left across the whole sky.

“As I saw this fantastic lightning, I saved the footage. It was massive lightning covering almost the whole horizon,” the network engineer said.

