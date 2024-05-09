Horse stranded on roof during Brazil floods rescued by boat

A horse trapped on a roof due to flooding in Brazil was rescued via boat by a joint team of firefighters and veterinarians on Thursday, 9 May.

The animal had been stuck for at least 24 hours in in Canoas, in the southern Rio Grande do Sul state.

More than 100 people have died and at least 1,476,170 have been affected by heavy flooding in the state.

Four deaths have been registered in Canoas, one of the worst-affected cities.

Footage showed the horse being brought ashore by boat after being tranquilised.

It was initially thought that a helicopter would be used to rescue him.