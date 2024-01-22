Cars slide and crash on snowy hill as winter storm sweeps California

Cars slid and crashed into each other on a hill in Mono County, California, on Saturday (20 January) as a winter storm swept the area.

Mono County Sheriff’s Office released footage showing a chaotic scene on Davison Road near Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort, warning drivers to ensure their vehicles are "winter-ready before heading out."

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Mono County above 7,000ft until 1am PST on Tuesday, 23 January, warning that major travel delays are possible during higher-volume traffic.