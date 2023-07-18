Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience 132F temperatures

Tourists are flocking to Death Valley hoping to experience record breaking temperatures.

Death Valley in California hit a US record of 134 degrees Fahrenheit (56.6C) in 1913. The US National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, urging people to take “extreme levels of precautions” if venturing outside.

This did not deter some tourists and as temperatures reached 132 degrees Fahreneheit, one woman was seen wearing a fur coat as she stood by the iconic thermometer at the visitor centre at Furnace Creek.