Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

A group of men were seen swimming at a beach in Fort Myers, Florida, amid dangerous conditions as Hurricane Ian made its way to the state on Wednesday, 28 September.

Up to 18 feet of storm surge is expected in the area, which is under an evacuation order, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

Footage shows three people splashing in the water amid strong winds.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.