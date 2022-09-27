Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters

A Florida man had some fun in floodwaters in Marathon as Hurricane Ian approached the state on Tuesday, 27 September.

Footage shows the man wakeboarding through floodwater as a car tows him along.The category three storm has been making its way across Cuba, with wind speeds of up to 205km/h.

Florida residents have been preparing for the arrival of the hurricane, which is expected to pass west of Florida Keys later on Tuesday and approach the state's west coast on Wednesday.

Several areas have been placed under evacuation orders as a precaution.

