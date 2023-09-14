Hurricane Lee advances towards US as warnings issued for New England

Satellite footage from Wednesday, 13 September, shows Hurricane Lee moving towards the US east coast as warnings were issued for New England ahead of its arrival.

The hurricane comes after the region was hit with torrential rain, flooding, and sinkholes.

According to a National Weather Service advisory issued in the early hours of Thursday, tropical storm conditions, high surf, and heavy rainfall are beginning to impact Bermuda with a tropical storm warning in effect for the island.

On Friday and Saturday, hurricane and tropical storm conditions are possible across portions of coastal New England and Atlantic Canada.