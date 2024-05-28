Trees collapsed and roads submerged as cyclone Remal hits India

Cleanup efforts are underway in India after cyclone Remal flooded coastal villages, downed trees, and left hundreds of thousands of people without power in eastern India and southern Bangladesh on Monday, 27 May.

Footage showed India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) using a chainsaw to clear fallen trees amid heavy rainfall and strong winds in West Bengal.

At least 16 people have died and more than a million have been displaced after the first major cyclone of the year hit.