Mayor of London warns of flash flooding risk following dry spell

Sadiq Khan has warned Londoners of the risk of flash flooding in the city as a "huge amount of rain" was expected after a prolonged dry spell.

The Mayor of London said on Monday (15 August) that a downpour could lead to flash flooding, with the unusually dry earth potentially causing surface run-off.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for the UK on Monday, with an amber warning also issued for parts of southwest England.

Khan urged Londoners to contact Flood Line and visit the website of local authorities to learn how to "minimise the consequences."

