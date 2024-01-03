Residents wade through flooded Loughborough road after Storm Henk

Residents were seen wading through a flooded road in Loughborough on Wednesday 3 January, after rain and strong winds from Storm Henk lashed large parts of the UK.

Footage shows cars parked in floodwater as several people stood to observe the scene outside their homes on Bottleacre Lane.

National Highways said several major roads in England were closed due to flooding with rail companies also reporting disruption.

Meanwhile, residents were evacuated from houseboats and caravans at Billing Aquadrome, close to the River Nene near Northampton, due to flooding caused by Storm Henk.