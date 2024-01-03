Car narrowly misses being hit by falling tree as UK battered by Storm Henk

Storm Henk has caused major disruption across the UK as heavy winds and rain battered the country.

Footage has captured fallen trees narrowly missing cars, homes cut off by flood water, and travel disruption on major routes.

More than 300 flood warnings are in place across England and Wales on Wednesday morning (3 January), while 10,000 homes remain without power.

Phil Porter captured the moment a fallen tree narrowly missed hitting a car in Bexleyheath on Tuesday (2 January).