Jackknifed semi-truck blocks traffic as Minnesota storm brings slippery conditions
Overnight snow caused chaos on Minnesota roads, resulting in a semi-truck being jackknifed on a busy interstate and blocking traffic.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDot), the vehicle was stuck on the left lane on Southbound I-35 around three miles north of Faribault.
The disruption came after southern Minnesota’s first big snowstorm in several weeks.
Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded to 316 crashes within 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday due to conditions brought in by the winter blast.
