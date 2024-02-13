How New Yorkers are dealing with the Nor’easter snow

New Yorkers carried on with their lives on Tuesday (13 February) as a Nor'easter brought heavy snow to the state.

New York City was projected to see up to eight inches of snow before Wednesday, and parts of the state could also see coastal flooding on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents have been warned to avoid travel and anticipate significant airport delays due to the adverse weather conditions.

New Jersey and parts of Connecticut are likely to see the most snow, with a forecasted 12-15 inches.