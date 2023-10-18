People waded through flooded streets in Co Cork as Storm Babet brought torrential rain to parts of Ireland on Wednesday, 18 October.

Footage shows the town of Midleton as it was impassable to traffic due to submerged roads.

Five counties on the south and south east coasts of Ireland were subject to orange rain warnings.

In the UK, a rare red weather warning has been issued as the UK braces for extreme weather conditions.

Torrential downpours are predicted to cause severe flooding and disruption in parts of the country between Wednesday and the weekend.