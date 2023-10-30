Drone footage shows Bognor Regis inundated with flooding ahead of Storm Ciarán

A caravan park in Bognor Regis was underwater on Sunday, 29 October, as flooding was seen across Sussex over the weekend.

The town’s Tesco car park was also flooded while a house had its roof ripped off in heavy winds residents described as like a “tornado”.

Elsewhere in Sussex, the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was evacuated on Saturday with people posting on social media showing deep floodwater coming through the entrance.

The Met Office has warned of heavy showers across parts of southern and south east England and south Wales as well parts of Northern Ireland as Storm Ciarán arrives.