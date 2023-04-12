Storm Noa: Gusts of up to 70mph set to sweep across UK

Wind gusts of up to 70mph have been predicted to hit the UK as Storm Noa sweeps the country on Wednesday, 12 April.

The weather system, named by Meteo France, is predicted to grow stronger over the course of the day.

Coastal areas in south-west England, particularly Devon and Cornwall, are likely to be the worst-hit areas.

Potential short-term losses of power and disruption to road and ferry travel in the region have been predicted by the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been extended to the south-east of England.

