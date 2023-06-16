Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals

A tornado swept through the northern Texas town of Perryton, killing three people and injuring dozens more.

Locals filmed the moment the tornado touched down in Perryton, a town located close to the Oklahoma border and home to just under 8,500 people.

Perryton fire chief Paul Dutcher confirmed that one person died in a mobile home park and two others died in the devastated downtown area.

At least 30 mobile homes took a “direct hit” from the tornado and were damaged or destroyed, while two people are missing and up to 100 people are in hospital, local officials added.