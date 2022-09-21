Aerial footage shows extent of flooding devastation in Thailand

Flooding has caused devastation in areas of Thailand today, 21 September.

Heavy rains caused the Mun River in Nakhon Ratchasima to flood 20 houses, with water reaching 40 to 50cm in height.

Residents said the water levels caught them by surprise and damaged belongings.

“This round of flooding in my house was more severe than the last because it came so quickly,” Banjong Peumpoon said.

Thailand’s Center for Climate Change and Disaster has said that the country could see heavier and longer rainfall due to climate change.

