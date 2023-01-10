Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits Wales

The Towy Valley in Carmarthenshire was submerged in water as flood warnings and alerts were issued on Sunday, 8 January.

Heavy rain has caused flooding which has isolated properties between Llandeilo and Abergwili.

More rainfall is expected today, 10 January.

Upper and Lower Towy have been placed under a flood alert by Natural Resources Wales.

River levels are “expected to be above normal” and flooding of low-lying land and roads is likely.

Drone footage filmed by Robert Melen shows a farm surrounded by water.

