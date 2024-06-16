Wes Streeting admits he wanted parts of Labour’s manifesto to be ‘more ambitious’

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has admitted he wishes Labour’s manifesto was “more ambitious” in its promises around social care in the run up to the general election.

Appearing on the BBC with Laura Kuenssberg, Streeting explained why there wasn’t a great deal of additional resources being pledged by the party should they win.

“To get policies in the manifesto you had to run the gauntlet of answering two fundamental questions: ‘Can we keep this promise?’ and ‘Can the country afford this promise?”, he said.

“If the answer to either of those was ‘no’ then it’s not in the manifesto.”