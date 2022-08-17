West London: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death

Police have launched an investigation after an elderly man who was riding a mobility scooter was fatally stabbed in west London on Tuesday afternoon, 16 August.

Emergency services were called to Greenford at around 4pm to reports of a man with stab injuries.

Paramedics and the Air Ambulance responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim,” Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing said.

