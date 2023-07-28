West Midlands Fire Service have said they are “absolutely devastated” at the death of their colleague Iain Hughes, who went missing on a charity swim in the English Channel.

The Wednesbury fire station crew manager set off from the Kent coast on 20 June but went missing later that day in French waters.

The body of a swimmer found in waters off Belgium has been identified as Hughes.

“Iain’s family have been informed. We hold them in our thoughts and prayers, and are continuing to give them all possible support,” Wayne Brown, chief fire officer at West Midlands Fire Service said.