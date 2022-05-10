Watch live as Jen Psaki gives White House briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Tuesday (10 May).

The discussion is once again expected to be dominated by Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine, with first lady Jill Biden visiting the war-torn nation to meet with her counterpart over the weekend.

Ms Psaki could also be questioned on Joe Biden’s plan to tackle inflation in the US, following the president’s remarks on the issue earlier today.

