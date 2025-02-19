The White House has released a controversial video showing illegal migrants in shackles being prepared for deportation.

The video, posted on X on Tuesday (18 February) and later shared by Tesla boss Elon Musk with the caption “Haha, wow”, has sparked outrage online.

One person commented, “This is disgusting and you should be ashamed of yourselves”, while another X user added, “This is so out of touch and disgusting. We are doomed as a country”.

The 41-second clip shows an officer securing a man in shackles before he boards a deportation flight.

The camera then pans over a set of handcuffs and chains lying on the airport tarmac, as another officer pulls restraints from a basket.