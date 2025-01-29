Whoopi Goldberg described Donald Trump's presidency as a “reality show” as The View host showed support to Selena Gomez.

The View panelists discussed a video posted by the actress, in which she sobbed on camera saying: “All my people are being attacked, and children”, in relation to Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The singer then deleted her emotional post about the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The View host weighed in on the response from Trump border Czar Tom Homan.

Goldberg, who has previously clashed with Trump, said: “It’s now a reality show, this is the new reality show.”