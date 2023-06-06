Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:49
Wild boar goes on beach rampage injuring two
A wild boar injured two officials during a beach rampage in Costa Blanca, Spain, on Friday, 2 June.
Authorities had to evacuate an area of the beach while they attempted to catch the boar.
Footage filmed by onlookers shows the boar attacking a police officer and member of the Animal Protection Agency.
Police shot the animal dead after a failed two-hour-long operation to capture the 100 kg boar.
The wild boar allegedly fell into the Seco River from a cliff near the Club Náutico.
02:09