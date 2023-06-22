Windrush 75: What is it and why do we celebrate it?

Seventy-five years ago, on 22 June 1948, 492 people stepped off the Empire Windrush ocean liner at Tilbury Docks to start a new life in Britain.

They were the first of thousands encouraged to migrate to Britain to help fill labour shortages in the armed forces, industry and NHS.

Known as the Windrush generation, they became a symbol of the post-war migration that transformed the UK and its culture.

On the 75th anniversary of the journey across the Atlantic, take a look at the legacy of Windrush, and the 2018 scandal.