Ireland to hold referendum on women’s place constitutionally being ‘in the home’

The Irish prime minister has announced that a referendum will be held on whether women’s place should be in the home.

Ireland’s constitution currently states that a woman’s life and duties lie within the home, according to Article 41.2.

Leo Varadkar held a news conference to mark International Women’s Day, where he said “we can be the generation to change that.”

He said that women have too long been “overlooked and objectified,” and confirmed a referendum will be held in November to remove the outdated law.

