'He's coming home': Women's Aid campaign warns of tragic stats around World Cup

A new Women’s Aid campaign is highlighting the dark reality of the World Cup, and how domestic violence rates could be on the rise - regardless of whether England win or lose.

Existing domestic violence incidents are thought to rise by 38 per cent during major football tournaments, particularly as dark nights encourage more people to stay at home to watch games.

Using the iconic England slogan ‘It’s coming home’, the charity has adjusted it to read: ‘He’s coming home’, as a chilling reminder of the reality for many women this winter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.