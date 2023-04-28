Dramatic moment woman trapped in sinking car saved as police form human chain

Footage captures the moment West Mercia police officers save a woman stranded in her car from flooded ford, after forming a human chain.

After emergency services were called to the ford between Pershore and Drakes Broughton, Worcestershire, police arrived first at the scene and discovered the car was already at least 10 metres downstream and submerged underwater.

With the woman in immediate danger, officers acted quickly to rescue her, wading through the water to form a human chain and pull her out of the car.

She was rescued from the vehicle within 20 minutes of the call to police on Tuesday 25 April.

