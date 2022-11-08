Independent TV
Moment train strikes police car parked on tracks with suspect inside
Police in Colorado have released footage showing the moment a train crashed into the patrol car a suspect was detained in.
This bodycam video shows officers speaking with the woman in the car, parked on the tracks, and the aftermath of the impact.
Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, suffered nine broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured sternum due to the crash in Platteville.
Platteville sergeant Pablo Vazquez and Fort Lupton officer Jordan Steinke are both facing charges.
Rios-Gonzalez was arrested after a road rage incident where she allegedly threatened another motorist with a gun.
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
