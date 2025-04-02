Yemen's Houthi rebels have released footage they claim shows soldiers shooting down a US drone flying over the country.

The rebels say the footage shows an American MQ-9 Reaper drone being shot down in the Marib province on 1 April.

The footage shows the wreckage of the drone on the ground with fire burning, along with a close-up of information in English on a piece of debris.

The reported shootdown over Yemen's contested Marib province came as airstrikes hit around Sanaa, the country's rebel-held capital, and Saada, a stronghold for the Houthis.