Aunt of Zara Aleena expresses ‘anger’ over killer’s life sentence reduction

The aunt of Zara Aleena has shared her thoughts after her niece’s killer had his life sentence’s minimum term reduced, and demanded ‘change’ in the law over appeals.

Farah Naz appeared on BBC Breakfast where she shared she was ‘extremely disappointed’ by the decision, which saw Jordan McSweeney have the sentence changed to a minimum of 33 years.

“This is a man who didn’t show for his sentencing, who didn’t show for previous legal proceedings”, she said.

“We need to change this law. I am extremely angry.”