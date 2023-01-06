Zelenksy says Putin using ‘Christmas as a cover’ to stop Ukrainian advances

Volodymyr Zelensky says Vladimir Putin is using "Christmas as a cover" to stop Ukrainian troops making further gains in the war.

The Russian president had ordered his defence minister to impose a 36-hour ceasefire on the front line, coinciding with Russian Orthodox Christmas.

Mr Zelensky has rejected this truce, insisting it is just an attempt by Moscow to put a stopper to Ukrainian advances.

He said the move would just see more equipment, ammunition, and mobilised men closer to their positions.

This, he said, would just lead to more death.

