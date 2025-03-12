Zelensky warns of Musk’s Twitter power in plea to US

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned against the power of Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after the billionaire used the platform to share false claims against the Ukrainian leader.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, 12 March, the Ukrainian president said: “We are living in a world where just one bit of information, one tweet, can change a lot, can affect a lot.”

Mr Musk has used his platform X to repeatedly attack Ukraine’s president, sharing false claims and calling for elections to replace him.

Mr Musk called on Mr Zelensky to “stop canceling elections” — after Russia’s invasion, Ukraine entered a period of martial law and, under their constitution, it is not legal to hold national elections during this time.